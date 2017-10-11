TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey officials and fire unions say they’ve reached a deal to avert the possibility of laying off firefighters or closing fire companies.

Trenton city officials said Wednesday they have a plan to reduce fire department overtime that will sidestep the need for layoffs. NJ.com reports the new deal will replace a previously announced plan to lay off 64 firefighters at the beginning of November.

Firefighters’ union President Wayne Wolk says engine crews will now operate with three firefighters instead of four as to reduce overtime costs. Wolk says ladder companies will automatically join all fire engines on a call to comply with federal standards.

City Business Administrator Terry McEwen praised the unions’ work with the city to form a plan to avoid layoffs.

Information from: NJ Advance Media.