NEWTON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire police say the driver of an all-terrain vehicle was seriously injured and faces charges after he crashed his vehicle into a frozen pond.

A New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officer responded to the scene of the crash Saturday afternoon in Newton. WMUR-TV reports the 30-year-old Danville man who was operating the ATV drove into the pond and flipped his vehicle, ejecting him and a passenger.

The driver fled the scene but was later found at a nearby house with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a Massachusetts hospital in critical condition.

Officials say the driver will be charged with driving with a suspended license, among other violations.

The crash is still under investigation.

