BELFAST, Maine (AP) — Town officials in Maine have voted to approve a planned inland salmon farm.

The Belfast City Council unanimously approved zoning changes Tuesday, allowing the Norwegian firm Nordic Aquafarms to move forward with planning the farm.

The 40-acre salmon farm would be capable of producing more than 60 million pounds of fish per year. Nordic Farms says the facility could cost up to $500 million.

Residents have raised concerns about noise and water usage.

City Planner Wayne Marshall says noise from the farm is estimated to be lower than Belfast’s standard. Marshall says Water District data shows the aquifer can sustain usage from the facility.

The facility must now be approved by the planning board. It will review the company’s proposals for stormwater management, vegetative buffers and other factors.