HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu City Council has unanimously passed a bill making it illegal on Oahu to smoke in vehicles while children are inside.

The bill was approved on Wednesday and Mayor Kirk Caldwell said he plans to sign the bill into law.

People in opposition say the bill intrudes on people’s private lives, while backers say those under 18 have no choice but to stay in a vehicle if an adult is smoking.

The bill applies to electronic smoking devices as well as tobacco cigarettes.

Hawaii County and Kauai County have similar laws in place. Smoking with a minor in a vehicle has been outlawed on Hawaii Island since 2010. On Kauai, smoking with anyone under the age of 13 was outlawed in July 2016.