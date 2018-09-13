ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — State and federal wildlife officials have apologized to Alaska Natives for the enforcement of migratory bird regulations that failed to consider the effects on subsistence practices.

KTVA-TV reports the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service issued the joint apology Thursday for the consequences of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, which prohibited the spring and summer harvests of migratory birds and their eggs during the 1960s and 1970s.

Officials say the prohibition caused Alaska Natives to lose an important food source, causing many to hunt illegally to feed their families. The law was changed in 1997.

Alaska Fish and Game Commissioner Sam Cotten says the regulations were misguided and the officials regret that they caused harm to Alaska Natives.

