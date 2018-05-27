Share story

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Officials in a Vermont town have announced plans to make a local park more family-friendly.

The Bennington Banner reports Bennington officials said during a Select Board meeting Monday Merchant’s Park will soon see a new “splash pad” for children.

Community Development Director Zirwat Chowdhury says the splash pad will be an interactive fountain that can be turned on and off.

He says officials have started working with architect Jeff Goldstone on what the water feature would look like.

The organization Catamount Connections has pledged $27,000 for the project. The Grow Bennington Initiative has also started fundraising.

Chowdhury says he will seek grant funding for the project.

Merchant’s Park is a .34 acre lot that was donated to the town in 2014.

Information from: Bennington Banner, http://www.benningtonbanner.com

