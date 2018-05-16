ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Officials have announced the opening of a recovery and academic program for Montgomery County public school students who recovering from substance use.
A spokesman for Montgomery County Public Schools says the program announced on Tuesday is expected to begin this summer.
It will be based at an adolescent recovery clubhouse that is part of Family Services, Inc. That’s a nonprofit in Gaithersburg that provides health and social services.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration has provided $200,000 to Montgomery County Public Schools to establish the program. It is part of a larger effort by the administration to fight the opioid crisis.
Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford says he hopes this pilot program can be replicated in other communities.