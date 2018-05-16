ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — It is mud season in the Adirondack High Peaks, and state officials are urging hikers to protect trails from erosion by slogging through wet areas or simply sticking to lower elevations.
The Department of Environmental Conservation is encouraging hikers to walk single file down the center of muddy trails. Walking around the mud causes “trail creep” — widening the trail and eroding surrounding terrain.
Officials say there’s still snow and ice melting above 3,000 feet. Many trails may have blowdown — trees or branches knocked down in recent storms.
Most seasonal access dirt roads throughout the Adirondacks remain closed for mud season but some have reopened.
Current backcountry information is posted on DEC’s website .