PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island environmental agency is recommending caution around a local river following a sewage overflow.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is advising the public refrain from water contact with the Seekonk River Tuesday due to over 250,000 gallons of raw sewage spilling into the Blackstone River. The Seekonk River is downstream of the Blackstone River.

The first sewage overflow happened Monday in Central Falls as a result of a blockage. A second overflow of 65,000 gallons was reported on Tuesday by the Narragansett Bay Commission and lasted four hours.

The department is investigating both overflows and is advising hand-washing to anyone who comes in contact with the river’s water until sundown Thursday.

Crews have disinfected portions of the Blackstone with chlorine.

The spills will not impact shellfishing in Narragansett Bay.