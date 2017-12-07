CLAY CENTER, Neb. (AP) — Clay County sheriff’s officials say six children have been injured in a crash involving a holiday trolley at Clay Center.
Clay County Sheriff Jeff Franklin told television station KSNB that the crash occurred when the trolley hit an SUV just before 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Clay County fairgrounds.
Franklin says the children were taken to a Hastings hospital by ambulances for treatment of broken bones, cuts and bruises. None of the injuries was believed to have been life-threatening.
The trolley is a 1940’s model owned by the Clay County Historical Society.
Franklin say no citations have been issued in the crash.
___
Information from: KSNB-TV, http://www.nbcneb.com.