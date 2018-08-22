DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — Fire officials in central Ohio say five workers have been injured in a foundry explosion.
Officials say the fire at Liberty Casting Company, in Delaware, was already extinguished when crews responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
City of Delaware Fire Chief John Donahue says four people were taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and another person was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital. Donahue says the workers suffered burns, but their conditions weren’t known.
According to the company’s website, they specialize in “gray, ductile and high alloy iron casting.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges VIEW
- Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme VIEW
- Back-to-back legal blows in Trump circle jolt presidency WATCH
- Asia Argento, who accused Harvey Weinstein, made deal with her own accuser
- Toddlers survive alone for days after car wreck kills mother
No further details were immediately available. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.