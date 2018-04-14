KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says that at least four young children have been killed after a rocket fired by an insurgent hit their house in southern Helmand province.
Omar Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor in Helmand, said Saturday that another child was wounded in late Friday night’s attack in Nad Ali district.
No one claimed responsibility for the attack, but Taliban insurgents are active and in control of most of Helmand districts.
In a separate report, at least two police officers were killed after insurgents attacked their check point in western Farah province, said Mohammad Naser Mehri, spokesman for the provincial governor in Farah.
Two other policemen were wounded in the attack place Friday night near Farah city, the capital of the province, Mehri said.