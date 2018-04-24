ESSEX, Vt. (AP) — Authorities in Vermont say a fire that caused $50,000 worth of damage was caused by a 3-year-old boy playing with a lighter in his backyard.

WCAX-TV reports crews responded to the grass fire at the Essex home Monday. The fire was quickly contained and no one was hurt.

Essex Junction Lt. Richard Smith says it’s important to keep matches and lighters away from children.

Officials say brush fires can easily start during the dry season.

___

Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com