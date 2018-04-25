PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two 17-year-old boys were stabbed waiting for a subway train after school in Philadelphia, and police say they’re in critical condition.
It happened at a bustling downtown station just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, not long after public schools let out.
The boys were waiting on the eastbound platform at the 8th Street station on the Market-Frankford subway line.
Police say one teen was stabbed in the neck, stomach and left arm. The other boy was stabbed in the chest, stomach and was cut on the wrist. They were taken to different hospitals and are in critical condition.
No arrests have been made and no weapon has been found.
No additional details are available.