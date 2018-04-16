BALTIMORE (AP) — Health officials in Maryland have reported two more cases of severe bleeding problems in users of synthetic marijuana, bringing the state’s total to three patients so far.

The Maryland Poison Center says the two new patients’ symptoms are similar to the bleeding issues presented by a fake marijuana user hospitalized earlier this month.

Bruce Anderson is director of the Maryland Poison Center. He’s warning people not to use fake marijuana, sold in some convenience stores as liquids for use in e-cigarettes.

Fake marijuana likely contaminated with rat poison has recently killed three people in Illinois. It’s caused bleeding in more than 100 others in at least four other states, including Maryland.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has alerted doctors nationwide that patients with severe bleeding may be cases.