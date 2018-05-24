LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Two students have been injured in a chemical explosion in a University of Nebraska-Lincoln laboratory.

Authorities say a container holding nitric acid and other chemicals burst inside the lab in Theodore Jorgensen Hall, which houses the school’s physics and astronomy department. The container explosion injured two male students, ages 19 and 22.

Officials say one student suffered facial injuries and the other suffered inhalation burns. Neither student is believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters say the hall was evacuated, but that the danger was contained to the lab.

No other injuries were reported.