PLANT CITY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say at least two people were hospitalized following a shooting at a Florida business.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that the shooting occurred Monday afternoon at Bliss Enterprises of Plant City, Inc., a company that manufactures barns and garages.
Hillsborough Fire Rescue officials say two people were taken from the scene. Their conditions weren’t immediately available.
Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.