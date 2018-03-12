PLANT CITY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say at least two people were hospitalized following a shooting at a Florida business.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that the shooting occurred Monday afternoon at Bliss Enterprises of Plant City, Inc., a company that manufactures barns and garages.

Hillsborough Fire Rescue officials say two people were taken from the scene. Their conditions weren’t immediately available.

