HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Officials say they cited eight more people Saturday for loitering in a disaster area as Hawaii’s Big Island continues to deal with lava flow from the Kilauea volcano.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement says officers have issued 18 total citations during the last week to people for bypassing checkpoints and entering dangerous areas.

County police also issued citations Sunday morning to people who were being rescued by air. They also were cited for loitering and refusing to vacate a disaster area.

It’s unknown at this time how many citations have been written.

Citations for loitering are petty misdemeanors punishable by 30 days in jail, but the penalties can be greater for loitering in a disaster area.

