NEW YORK (AP) — Education officials in New York City say 17 people were injured at a Brooklyn school when an 8-year-old discharged pepper spray.
WABC-TV reports the incident happened at P.S. 184 in Brooklyn’s Brownsville section. Police say 17 students and staff members were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
An investigation continues.
Information from: WABC-TV, http://www.7online.com