NEW YORK (AP) — Education officials in New York City say 17 people were injured at a Brooklyn school when an 8-year-old discharged pepper spray.

WABC-TV reports the incident happened at P.S. 184 in Brooklyn’s Brownsville section. Police say 17 students and staff members were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

An investigation continues.

