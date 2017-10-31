TORRINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Officials in Connecticut say the death of a 1-year-old boy who was found unresponsive a bathtub was caused by acute alcohol intoxication.
The Republican-American reports that the medical examiner’s office found that the child also died from submersion in bathtub and blunt injuries of the head. His death has been ruled a homicide.
Police have said the boy was found in the bathtub at a Torrington home in June. The child was being cared for by another adult and the mother called 911 after returning home.
The boy was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Most Read Stories
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Seahawks trade for Houston left tackle Duane Brown, sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to the Texans WATCH
- What the national media are saying about Wilson, Watson and the Seahawks' dramatic win over the Texans
- Report: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson renegotiates contract to help reel in Duane Brown
- First guilty plea, indictment of Trump aides in Russia probe VIEW
It’s unclear whether the person who was watching the child faces charges. No arrests have been announced. Police say the investigation remains open.
___
Information from: Republican-American, http://www.rep-am.com