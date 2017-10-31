TORRINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Officials in Connecticut say the death of a 1-year-old boy who was found unresponsive a bathtub was caused by acute alcohol intoxication.

The Republican-American reports that the medical examiner’s office found that the child also died from submersion in bathtub and blunt injuries of the head. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Police have said the boy was found in the bathtub at a Torrington home in June. The child was being cared for by another adult and the mother called 911 after returning home.

The boy was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

It’s unclear whether the person who was watching the child faces charges. No arrests have been announced. Police say the investigation remains open.

___

