RINEYVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials say one person is dead after a fire in a Kentucky home.
Hardin County Deputy Coroner Shana Norton tells The News-Enterprise that John Patterson died in the blaze.
Investigators tell news outlet that the fire at the Rineyville residence was reported Thursday morning. The body was upstairs and was found during a sweep of the home.
Investigators believed the victim was sleeping when the fire started. No one else was in the home at the time of the fire.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Court: Sotomayor shoulder injury worse than first thought
- Student says Confederate flag theft sparked protests
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Paul Allen's team finds wreck of storied USS Helena, torpedoed in 1943 VIEW
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
The state fire marshal is leading the investigation into the fire’s cause.