NEW YORK (AP) — Fire officials in New York City are investigating an apartment fire that left one person dead and three others injured.
WABC-TV reports firefighters responded to the East Village apartment building Sunday morning. Authorities say the fire started in an apartment on the first floor.
Officials say a man died and three others were injured. Authorities have not identified the victims.
Officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He attends an elite university but lives in a trailer with no heat or sewer hookups VIEW
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- McCabe kept memos on Trump dealings; Mueller now has them
- Top-seeded Virginia left to make sense of historic NCAA loss VIEW
- FBI at site where Civil War gold rumored to be buried
___
Information from: WABC-TV, http://www.7online.com