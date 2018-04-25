HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State officials say a large amount of unclaimed life insurance benefits have been returned to Connecticut residents.
Insurance Commissioner Katharine L. Wade says that as of Wednesday, nearly $1.6 million in unclaimed benefits have been returned to people who used the Department’s free online life insurance policy locator.
The web tool, launched two years ago, has helped almost 600 people locate life insurance policies and annuity contracts of deceased family members. Wade says the locator “streamlines and simplifies,” the process of searching for a lost life insurance policy while maintaining confidentiality.
Developed by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners in 2016, the locator has helped recover more than $200 million nationwide.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Deputy: Man threw exercise weight, fatally striking girl, 2
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- When Toronto suspect said ‘Kill me,’ an officer put away his gun
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis