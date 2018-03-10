JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — An official says a man has died in a silo collapse in Tennessee.

WJHL-TV reports that Washington County Emergency Management Agency Director Nes Levotch says 30 feet of sawdust collapsed on a man working inside a silo in Johnson City on Saturday.

Officials on the scene said the worker was cleaning up after a fire at the silo last week.

This story has been corrected to say sawdust instead of salt dust.

