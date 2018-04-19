BOSTON (AP) — A fire official says a woman who was rescued from a manhole in Boston may have climbed underground to seek refuge from the weather.

The woman was reported stuck early Thursday, and it took fire crews about 20 minutes to get her out. She was hospitalized, but is expected to be OK.

Deputy Fire Chief Stephen McNeil tells WHDH-TV it appears that the woman moved a dumpster off the manhole grate and climbed down. He says authorities have previously discovered needles at the bottom of the hole, along with other evidence that people have been there. He warned that climbing down a manhole risks exposure to noxious gases and other potential dangers.