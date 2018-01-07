SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Officials are cautioning motorists to again be prepared for hazardous driving conditions with most of Illinois under winter weather advisories.

Many of the National Weather Service’s advisories remain in effect until Monday. They warn of light snow and freezing rain. Illinois Department of Transportation crews have been pretreating areas susceptible to ice, like bridges and ramps.

Authorities are blaming the cold in the death of an 80-year-old Chicago man, whose body was found in an unheated home. The Cook County medical examiner’s office said Sunday that Donald Ohr died of hypothermia from cold exposure.

Officials say it also appears the continued cold led to a pipe break at a Department of Public Health laboratory in Chicago. Emergency crews were on site Sunday at the lab which performs testing for environmental hazards and diseases.