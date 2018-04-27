BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt says President Donald Trump has declared Alabama a major disaster area after storms tore through the state last month.
AL.com reports that the National Weather Service confirmed that 15 tornados touched down in Alabama on March 19. The declaration triggers the release of federal funds to help repair and rebuild affected areas.
Residents in Calhoun, Cullman and Etowah County can apply for individual assistance and register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Businesses in those areas and St. Clair County will be eligible for emergency work and repair funds.
Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews