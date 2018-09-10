ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina coroner says witnesses report a teenager was acting “bizarrely” before he was fatally shot by a friend’s parent.
Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore tells news outlets 17-year-old Brandon Nathan Tyson, of Williamston, died Saturday from a gunshot wound to the head. Shore says Tyson and several teens attended a high school football game Friday night and then gathered at a home.
Shore says the teens report Tyson was acting “bizarrely” by tossing furniture and smashing windows. Shore says the adult homeowner then got into an argument with Tyson that led to a fight. Tyson was shot and the adult was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
The adult’s identity hasn’t been released. Shore says he’s awaiting a toxicology report to learn if drugs were a factor.
