KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say Taliban fighters have stormed a security post, killing nine soldiers in a western province.
Spokesman for the governor of Farah province Mohammad Naser Mehri said Wednesday the militants stormed a security post killing nine soldiers and wounding four other soldiers.
The attack took place Tuesday night in Pusht Road district. The intense, four-hour gun battle included the use of artillery against the army.
Mehri says Afghan war planes were deployed and 17 Taliban fighters were killed.
Most Read Stories
- Clinton campaign, DNC helped pay for work on dossier about Russia and Trump
- Amazon receives 238 bids for its second headquarters
- It looked ugly on TV, but Doug Baldwin’s uncontrolled emotion helped Seahawks beat Giants
- Judge confirms $17.5M award for fired Swedish Health neurosurgeon
- Monday's NFL news might only make it harder for Seahawks to pull off a trade to help offensive line
Last Thursday a Taliban attack on a military compound left 43 soldiers lead in southern Kandahar province.