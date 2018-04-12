KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A local official says a Taliban attack in western Herat province has killed 10 police and wounded four.
The attack Thursday night in Shindand district lasted for hours. Shindand governor Shukrullah Shaker said a roadside mine and a rocket hit a car carrying police reinforcements to the scene, killing the police commander.
Shaker said Taliban were killed but it’s not clear how many.
No militant group claimed responsibility.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Court: Gun in glove compartment violated concealed carry law
- Bannon proposal would reel in Mueller inquiry
- House Speaker Paul Ryan will not seek reelection
- Megachurch founder quits amid sexual-misconduct allegations VIEW
- Vehicle fell into swollen California river in region where Hart family went missing
The Taliban on Thursday morning had stormed a government compound in a central province, triggering an hours-long gunbattle that killed 15, including three top local officials.