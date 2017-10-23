WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — The president of a suburban Philadelphia township’s board of commissioners is quitting as president after being charged with possession of child pornography.

Philip Ahr announced his change in status on the Radnor Township Board of Commissioners in a letter released Monday.

He says personal reasons are why he’s leaving the post but adds he’ll continue to serve as a commissioner.

Authorities say the 66-year-old Ahr received and distributed graphic images of young children being sexually abused by adults. He surrendered to police earlier this month.

Prosecutors say they began investigating him in August after getting a tip a Yahoo Messenger account subscribed to Ahr was sharing child pornography.

A woman answering the phone at a number listed as Ahr’s attorney said his lawyer wasn’t available for comment.