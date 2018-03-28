ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The head of the University of New Mexico’s Health Sciences Center says officials should consider less costly alternatives to expanding its Albuquerque hospital.

The Albuquerque Journal reports university regents last year decided to proceed with architectural planning of a new 120-bed medical facility that has been estimated to cost up to $250 million.

Dr. Paul Roth told regents last week that they should look into less expensive options to address the current hospital’s bed shortage.

Roth says he’s not convinced of the reliability of financial projections for the next five to 10 years. He says the university needs a clearer revenue picture.

University officials say the request for hospital architectural and planning proposals was issued last fall and a firm should be selected in the next 60 days.

___

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com