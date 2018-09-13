KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says Taliban attacks have killed at least 10 soldiers and two policemen.
Provincial council chief Farid Bakhtawar in Farah province says that Taliban fighters tried to overrun the army base in Pusht Road district early on Thursday morning.
He says they were using artillery to attack the troops and at least 10 soldiers were killed and three wounded in the four-hour-long gun battle.
Also 22 Taliban were killed, and another Taliban attack on a police security post in Bala Buluk district Farah province killed three policemen. No one claimed responsibility for the attack.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Labrador dog named Lucy saves Oregon man from sex conviction
- Trump attacks mayor of San Juan as he touts readiness for Hurricane Florence
- Authorities: Dead Oregon hiker likely killed by cougar
- To stay or go? Millions in hurricane's path must decide VIEW
- Trump administration diverted nearly $10 million from FEMA to ICE detention program, according to federal document
Elsewhere A car bomb exploded in Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand province, wounding two civilians, said army spokesman Abdul Qadir Bahadorzai.