KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An official says a powerful explosion has rocked the city center in the Afghan capital of Kabul.
Thick, dark smoke can be seen rising into the sky following a loud explosion near the old Interior Ministry building Saturday.
Nasrat Rahimi, deputy spokesperson for the ministry, says it’s not immediately clear if anyone was killed or wounded.
However, Associated Press reporters saw ambulances rushing toward the site.
Kabul has been the site of numerous bombing attacks claimed by the Islamic State group and the Taliban over the last year.