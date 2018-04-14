MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An interim superintendent in Alabama says about 200 teacher positions in Montgomery will have to be eliminated and outsource 400 support jobs to stabilize finances.

Al.com reports that Ed Richardson says the Alabama Education Association could have prevented the job cuts for Montgomery Public Schools if it had not gone to court to block his plan to sell Georgia Washington Middle School to the town of Pike Road.

Richardson led a state intervention into Montgomery schools because of financial and academic problems.

The AEA said in a statement that Richardson had a conflict of interest since he worked as a consultant for the Pike Road system.

However, Richardson says the AEA’s claim is “totally false.”