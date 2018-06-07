SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a limited no-drink advisory will remain in place for tap water in Oregon’s capital city for at least one more day.

Salem City Manager Steve Powers said at a Thursday news conference that the latest test results for the city’s water had come back clean, but that officials need two days’ clean results before lifting the advisory. The earliest a second day’s results could be returned would be Friday, Powers said.

The Wednesday advisory, effecting children, the elderly and those with health issues, is the second in recent weeks linked to algae in an area reservoir.

The city is ordering equipment to quickly perform some water tests in-house, Powers said. Currently the city sends samples to an Ohio lab with a turnaround of up to 72 hours.