DENVER (AP) — A Colorado official says businessman Doug Robinson, a nephew of former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, has failed to qualify for the state’s Republican gubernatorial primary.

Secretary of State Wayne Williams said Friday that Robinson, a first-time candidate for public office, didn’t collect enough voter signatures from one congressional district to petition his way onto the June 26 primary.

Statewide candidates must get 1,500 signatures from each of Colorado’s seven congressional districts. Williams says Robinson fell short in the north-central 2nd District.

His office says former state Rep. Victor Mitchell did qualify by petition for the primary.

Treasurer Walker Stapleton and former Parker Mayor Greg Lopez qualified for the GOP ballot at the party’s state assembly last week.

Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper is term-limited.