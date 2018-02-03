BALTIMORE (AP) — The head of the Baltimore Police Department’s legal instruction says roughly a third of the latest batch of recruits lack a basic understanding of laws governing constitutional policing.
The Baltimore Sun quotes Sgt. Josh Rosenblatt as saying the recruits “have not demonstrated they can meet constitutional and legal standards.”
The department says the recruits will receive eight weeks of training on the streets before formally becoming city officers. But Rosenblatt tells the Sun that 17 of those 50 recruits had failed tests on legal standards related to everyday policing, including basic concepts such as probable cause.
He tells the newspaper that all the recruits passed eventually, but only after legal instructors were removed from administering tests.
Acting Commissioner Darryl DeSousa says he’s reviewing the curriculum as well as Rosenblatt’s concerns.
