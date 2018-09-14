CHICAGO (AP) — An official is hailing a licensed gun owner who joined suburban Chicago police in a shootout with a man suspected of shooting an officer.
Cicero police Superintendent Jerry Chlada says a driver fired on two officers as he fled on foot after an attempted traffic stop Thursday near Interstate 55 at Cicero Avenue. Chlada says another driver left his car and joined an officer in shooting at the gunman.
Cicero town spokesman Ray Hanania says 31-year-old Cicero police Officer Luis Duarte is in good condition Friday after surgery for bullet wounds to his arm, leg and side.
Cicero town President Larry Dominick says the civilian risked his life to help the officers.
The gunman was shot and is hospitalized in serious condition. It is unclear who wounded the gunman.