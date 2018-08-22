KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The deputy speaker of Uganda’s parliament says a detained pop star and opposition lawmaker “is in a lot of pain” after suffering “severe beating” in detention.
Jacob Oulanyah told reporters Wednesday that Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, whose stage name is Bobi Wine, is in a “humous” mood despite his condition.
The military released a video of Ssentamu smiling during Oulanyah’s visit. Ssentamu has not been seen in public since Aug. 13.
Security forces in recent days have violently put down street protests by Ugandans demanding the release of Ssentamu, who is charged with illegal possession of firearms.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges VIEW
- Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme VIEW
- Back-to-back legal blows in Trump circle jolt presidency WATCH
- Asia Argento, who accused Harvey Weinstein, made deal with her own accuser
- Toddlers survive alone for days after car wreck kills mother
He was arrested along with four other opposition lawmakers, three of whom face treason charges. A fifth lawmaker has been hospitalized with injures he allegedly sustained during detention.
The government denies allegations of torture.