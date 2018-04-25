BAGHDAD (AP) — The head of Iraq’s National Olympic Committee says unknown gunmen have kidnapped a senior sport official near Baghdad.
Raad Hamoudi tells The Associated Press on Wednesday that his deputy, Bashar Mustafa, was taken away by gunmen in civilian cars while traveling from the city of Karbala to Baghdad on Tuesday afternoon.
Hamoudi says a motive is still unclear and an investigation is underway. He didn’t give more details.
Mustafa, a Kurd, is also the head of Iraq’s Boxing Federation.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Deputy: Man threw exercise weight, fatally striking girl, 2
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
- Funeral held for pro wrestling great Bruno Sammartino
Since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion, Iraqi athletes and sports figures have endured kidnappings and assassinations by different militant groups.
In 2006, gunmen kidnapped the previous chairman of the National Olympic Committee, Ahmed al-Hijiya, along with at least 30 officials in a brazen daylight raid on a sports conference in Baghdad.