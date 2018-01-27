HOUSTON (AP) — The top administrator for a renowned Houston theater says its artistic director retired under pressure from board members after they learned of broad concerns by staffers of abusive behavior.
The Houston Chronicle reports that Dean Gladden, managing director of the Alley Theatre, called a staff meeting Friday at which he apologized for the theater’s response to allegations against artistic director Gregory Boyd and the way his departure was handled.
Gladden said in a statement that the board recognizes “this lack of transparency has been viewed negatively.”
Boyd announced his retirement Jan. 9, claiming at the time that it had been planned for months but delayed by Hurricane Harvey.
It was later learned that the board had given Boyd a $383,000 severance as part of his retirement.
___
Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com