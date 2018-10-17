MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An official at a Tennessee sheriff’s office says an on-duty deputy has been wounded in a shooting that killed a suspect.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Lt. Anthony Buckner tells WMC-TV the deputy was shot in the leg outside a Memphis apartment complex Wednesday morning.
News outlets report the suspect was declared dead at the scene and the deputy was taken to a hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to non-critical.
Authorities haven’t released the identities of the suspect or deputy. Buckner says deputies were in the area searching for a wanted person. He said that person fled and when officers encountered the suspect again and an altercation occurred before the shooting. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Did you see that painting hanging behind Trump during ‘60 Minutes’ interview? Here's what we know about it
- Idaho wildlife official resigns after killing baboon family
- Interrogation gone wrong, rogue killers: What happened to Saudi journalist?
- Georgia gun store owner shoots, kills armed robbery suspect
- Elizabeth Warren angers prominent Native Americans with politically fraught DNA test