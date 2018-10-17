MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An official at a Tennessee sheriff’s office says an on-duty deputy has been wounded in a shooting that killed a suspect.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Lt. Anthony Buckner tells WMC-TV the deputy was shot in the leg outside a Memphis apartment complex Wednesday morning.

News outlets report the suspect was declared dead at the scene and the deputy was taken to a hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to non-critical.

Authorities haven’t released the identities of the suspect or deputy. Buckner says deputies were in the area searching for a wanted person. He said that person fled and when officers encountered the suspect again and an altercation occurred before the shooting. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating.