NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say the badly burned body of a man was found in a New Jersey area frequented by homeless people, but the death doesn’t appear suspicious.

The Monmouth County prosecutor’s office said the remains of the 65-year-old man were found Thursday evening in a wooded area in Neptune Township after a call to 911.

Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said in a statement that additional post-mortem examination and toxicological tests are still pending.

The man’s name hasn’t been released. Officials said he was in a makeshift shelter in the back of a supermarket that was part of an encampment of homeless people.

Other people told the Asbury Park Press that the man had lived at the encampment for more than a year.