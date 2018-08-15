NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s foreign minister says British Prime Minister Theresa May will visit the country at the end of the month, in her first visit to Africa since becoming head of the U.K. government in July 2016.
Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma said Wednesday during a media briefing at her offices that May’s choice shows Kenya’s importance among the community of nations.
Juma says President Uhuru Kenyatta will hold talks with May that focus on strengthening the existing agreements on security between Kenya and the U.K.
British media reported last year that the U.K. may be forced to stop training its troops in Kenya after Kenyatta’s government ordered that the military exercises should not be conducted on private ranches.
