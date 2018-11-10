KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a district administrator was killed when a bomb exploded inside his office in western Afghanistan.
Gelani Farhad, spokesman for the provincial governor in Herat province, says Amir Haftbalah, administrative chief for Kohsan district, was killed in the attack Saturday afternoon.
Two other people who had come to visit Haftbalah in his office were wounded in the attack, he said.
Farhad said the governor’s office has begun an investigation.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Farhad blamed Taliban insurgents who often target Afghan government officials and security forces.