CALLAWAY, Fla. (AP) — A Gulf Power official says a nesting bird led to a brief power outage in multiple Florida cities.

Spokesman Jeff Rogers tells The News Herald of Panama City that more than 11,000 customers lost power shortly before 11 a.m. Monday in large portions of eastern Bay County after the bird entered Gulf Power’s Parker substation.

Rogers described the bird as small and said Gulf Power’s substations are gated but open on top.

Power was restored to most customers within 45 minutes.

