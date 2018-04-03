BALTIMORE (AP) — Police who witnessed a shootout between two groups of people in Baltimore pursued one group in a chase that ended at a hospital.

Baltimore Police chief spokesman T.J. Smith tells news outlets that the officers who witnessed the shooting Tuesday afternoon had to choose whom to pursue, following the suspects’ vehicle to Johns Hopkins Hospital. At least one person was struck and was treated at the hospital, while at least two others were taken into custody there.

Smith says there could be other shooting victims. Police and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were treating the scene of the original shooting like an active shooting scene. Smith didn’t say why officers were originally in the area.

No officers fired their weapons or were injured.