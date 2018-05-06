BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — Vermont authorities have released the names of the officers involved in the shooting of a robbery suspect from Texas.

Three Brattleboro police officers and one state trooper shot at 46-year-old Mark Triolo of Lewisville, Texas, in Brattleboro on Friday night: Trooper Jason Lengfellner, Officers Michael Cable and Sean Wilson and Sgt. Chase Stanley. They have been placed on leave pending an investigation.

Warrants for Triolo’s arrest had been issued in Texas and New York, and he is a suspect in three recent armed robberies in Vermont, including two shortly before the shooting. Authorities say he was not carrying a gun when he was shot. A pellet gun was found in his car.

Triolo is being treated for gunshot wounds at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.