HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police department has released the names of five officers who fired their weapons during a chase, fatally wounding the suspect.

The Hartford Courant reports the officers were identified Monday as Thomas Castagna, Marc Caruso, Richard Hill, Garrett Ostafin and Sgt. Joseph Ficacelli.

The East Hartford officers are on desk duty as state police investigate the Feb. 4 shooting of 31-year-old Juan McCray.

Authorities say police confronted McCray in a parking lot in East Hartford because the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen. They say he fought with officers and sped off as police opened fire.

Officers opened fire again after McCray crashed in Glastonbury.

McCray died of his wounds about two weeks after the shooting. His family has questioned whether deadly force was necessary.